Rugby

Naiqama and Batibasaga to face Fijiana

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 5, 2022 4:56 pm
Sera Naiqama and Iliseva Batibasaga

Iliseva Batibasaga and Sera Naiqama have been named on the Wallaroos side to face the Rooster Chicken Fijiana tomorrow.

Head Coach Jay Tregonning has included 11 debutants for the Test at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Naiqama is one of the new faces and is in line for a long-awaited debut off the bench.

Article continues after advertisement

They’re 15 Waratahs named in the squad, rewarded for their strong showing in Super W where they made the final before going down to the Fijiana Drua.

Shannon Parry will lead the side from the openside flanker, forming an imposing back-row alongside Emily Chancellor and Grace Hamilton.

It will mark the first time the Wallaroos will wear the iconic gold jersey, which pays homage to the World Cup-winning side of 1991.

Australia hosts the Fijiana tomorrow and you can watch the match LIVE at 7pm on FBC Sports channel.

