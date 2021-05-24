Naiqama and Batibasaga makes Wallaroos squad

Two players with Fijian links, Sera Naiqama and Iliseva Batibasaga have been named in the Wallaroos 32-player squad for next month’s two-test series against the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua and Japan.

Naiqama along with Waratahs teammate Georgina Friedrichs are set to make their first cap.

The squad includes 22 uncapped players as they prepare for a long-awaited return to Queensland and the Test arena.

Force teammate, Trillian Pomare along with Reds and sevens star, Shannon Parry are amongst the experienced figures in the squad, with latter looking for her first appearance since 2017.

They are joined by standout backrower Tamika Jones, who earned selection after a strong season in the Super W.

Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning say the coaching group has been impressed by the amount of quality rugby throughout the Buildcorp Super W season.

He adds it has made selection decisions challenging.

The Wallaroos will face Fijiana first on May 6 at Suncorp Stadium.

Buildcorp Wallaroos May Squad:

Iliseva Batibagasga – NSW Waratahs

Emily Chancellor – NSW Waratahs

Annabelle Codey – Queensland Reds

Lori Cramer – NSW Waratahs

Piper Duck – NSW Waratahs

Georgina Friedrichs – NSW Waratahs

Grace Hamilton – NSW Waratahs

Tamika Jones – Western Force

Asovia (Eva) Kapani – NSW Waratahs

Janita Kareta – Melbourne Rebels

Grace Kemp – Brumbies

Kaitlan Leaney – NSW Waratahs

Michaela Leonard – Brumbies

Ashley Marsters – Rebels

Lilyann Mason-Spice – Brumbies

Jemima McCalman – Brumbies

Arabella McKenzie – NSW Waratahs

Tiarna Molloy – Queensland Red

Layne Morgan- NSW Waratahs

Mahalia Murphy – NSW Waratahs

Sera Naiqama – NSW Waratahs

Bridie O’Gorman – NSW Waratahs

Siokapesi Palu – Brumbies

Shannon Parry – Queensland Reds

Liz Patu – Queensland Reds

Pauline Piliae – NSW Waratahs

Trilleen Pomare – Western Force

Madison Schuck – Queensland Reds

Cecilia Smith – Queensland Reds

Adiana Talakai – NSW Waratahs

Melanie Wilks – Queensland Reds

Ivania Wong – Queensland Reds