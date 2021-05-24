Rugby
Naiqama and Batibasaga makes Wallaroos squad
April 28, 2022 5:37 am
Sera Naiqama (Left) and Iliseva Batibasaga.
Two players with Fijian links, Sera Naiqama and Iliseva Batibasaga have been named in the Wallaroos 32-player squad for next month’s two-test series against the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua and Japan.
Naiqama along with Waratahs teammate Georgina Friedrichs are set to make their first cap.
The squad includes 22 uncapped players as they prepare for a long-awaited return to Queensland and the Test arena.
Force teammate, Trillian Pomare along with Reds and sevens star, Shannon Parry are amongst the experienced figures in the squad, with latter looking for her first appearance since 2017.
They are joined by standout backrower Tamika Jones, who earned selection after a strong season in the Super W.
Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning say the coaching group has been impressed by the amount of quality rugby throughout the Buildcorp Super W season.
He adds it has made selection decisions challenging.
The Wallaroos will face Fijiana first on May 6 at Suncorp Stadium.
Buildcorp Wallaroos May Squad:
Iliseva Batibagasga – NSW Waratahs
Emily Chancellor – NSW Waratahs
Annabelle Codey – Queensland Reds
Lori Cramer – NSW Waratahs
Piper Duck – NSW Waratahs
Georgina Friedrichs – NSW Waratahs
Grace Hamilton – NSW Waratahs
Tamika Jones – Western Force
Asovia (Eva) Kapani – NSW Waratahs
Janita Kareta – Melbourne Rebels
Grace Kemp – Brumbies
Kaitlan Leaney – NSW Waratahs
Michaela Leonard – Brumbies
Ashley Marsters – Rebels
Lilyann Mason-Spice – Brumbies
Jemima McCalman – Brumbies
Arabella McKenzie – NSW Waratahs
Tiarna Molloy – Queensland Red
Layne Morgan- NSW Waratahs
Mahalia Murphy – NSW Waratahs
Sera Naiqama – NSW Waratahs
Bridie O’Gorman – NSW Waratahs
Siokapesi Palu – Brumbies
Shannon Parry – Queensland Reds
Liz Patu – Queensland Reds
Pauline Piliae – NSW Waratahs
Trilleen Pomare – Western Force
Madison Schuck – Queensland Reds
Cecilia Smith – Queensland Reds
Adiana Talakai – NSW Waratahs
Melanie Wilks – Queensland Reds
Ivania Wong – Queensland Reds