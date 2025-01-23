Naikore returns with renewed focus

Vitalina Naikore

Vitalina Naikore has returned to the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua women’s side, bringing with her a wealth of experience after playing for the North Queensland Cowboys in the NRLW for the last two years.

The 24-year-old winger from Nadivakarua in Bua previously played for the Drua in 2021 and 2022 and is eager to make an impact in her comeback season.

Reflecting on her time with the Cowboys in the NRLW, Naikore emphasizes the lessons she learned about discipline and professionalism.

“In my time with the Cowboys, I learned a lot about discipline. It’s so professional. I’m grateful to be back here with the Drua and improve on the level of discipline because discipline takes us far in life and prolongs your playing days.”

Naikore expresses gratitude for the opportunities she has had in both rugby league and rugby union, highlighting her versatility and dedication to representing Fiji on the international stage.

As the new season kicks off, Naikore is determined to contribute to Drua’s quest for the Super W title, leveraging the experience she gained in the NRLW to help the team achieve their goals.

Looking ahead, Naikore is also focused on preparing for the Women’s Rugby World Cup next year, aiming to represent Fiji on the world stage once again.