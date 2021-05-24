Rugby
Naholo’s Taranaki remains unbeaten
September 18, 2021 5:19 pm
[Source: Booth Photoshop]
Kini Naholo’s Taranaki remains unbeaten in the National Provincial Championship so far.
The team has made it three wins from three outclassing Wellington 32-26 at TET Stadium today.
This is the first home win for the Bulls over the Lions since 2009.
Stephen Perofeta led the cause with a try, a conversion and five penalties.
First, five-eighth Jayson Potroz was right up with him, pulling stunts like a stuntman, setting up a try and scoring one himself.
Former Ireland international, Michael Bent also dived over the try-line.
