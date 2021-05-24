Kini Naholo’s Taranaki remains unbeaten in the National Provincial Championship so far.

The team has made it three wins from three outclassing Wellington 32-26 at TET Stadium today.

Stephen Perofeta led the cause with a try, a conversion and five penalties.

First, five-eighth Jayson Potroz was right up with him, pulling stunts like a stuntman, setting up a try and scoring one himself.

Former Ireland international, Michael Bent also dived over the try-line.