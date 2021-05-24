Home

Naholo to start for Canterbury in NPC

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 16, 2021 7:54 am
Former All Blacks wing Waisake Naholo. [Source: Rugbypass]

Former All Blacks wing Waisake Naholo is set to start for Canterbury in the National Provincial Championship when they take on Waikato tomorrow.

Also set will welcome back, stand-in captain Sam Whitelock.

After a stint in England with London Irish, Naholo is back in New Zealand.

Naholo made his Canterbury debut off the bench when they beat Manawatu 25-22 in their last match before New Zealand went into COVID-19 lockdown.

Meanwhile, Whitelock didn’t travel with the All Blacks to Australia for this year’s Rugby Championship, as he and his partner awaited the birth of their third child.

