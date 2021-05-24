Naholo to start for Canterbury in NPC

Former All Blacks wing Waisake Naholo is set to start for Canterbury in the National Provincial Championship when they take on Waikato tomorrow.

Also set will welcome back, stand-in captain Sam Whitelock.

After a stint in England with London Irish, Naholo is back in New Zealand.

Naholo made his Canterbury debut off the bench when they beat Manawatu 25-22 in their last match before New Zealand went into COVID-19 lockdown.

Meanwhile, Whitelock didn’t travel with the All Blacks to Australia for this year’s Rugby Championship, as he and his partner awaited the birth of their third child.