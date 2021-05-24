Naholo to join New York club

Home

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 15, 2022 12:42 pm
[Source:Rugby New York-Facebook]

Fiji-born former All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo will join USA club Rugby New York for the rest of the 2022 season.

The club has confirmed the signing of the World Cup winner today.

With 62 caps for the Highlanders and 27 for the All Blacks, the 30-year-old powerful winger becomes a New Yorker and joins a number of Fijians in the Major League Rugby.

Article continues after advertisement

New York is third on the MLR Eastern Conference table and will play leaders New England next week.

Former Fiji 7s rep Apenisa Cakaubalavu featured for New York in the last two seasons but has returned home for personal reasons.

