Naholo sets sights on playing Super Rugby again

Fiji born former All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo is interested in playing Super Rugby again.

Naholo’s target of a Super Rugby return may just come true after the Nadroumai villager from Nadroga signed with Canterbury for their upcoming NPC season.

The 30-year-old played the last of his 27 tests in 2018, before leaving New Zealand for London Irish at the end of 2019.

Naholo was released by London Irish after an injury plagued stint limited him to just four appearances across two campaigns.

He was at London Irish with Alivereti Veitokani and Albert Tuisue in his first season.

Naholo will feature for Canterbury with Flying Fijians winger and Western Force-bound Manasa Mataele.