Naholo scores twice in Canterbury win

Fiji Born Winger Waisake Naholo scored a crucial two tries to help Canterbury get a win over Bay of Plenty and book a spot in the Premiership semifinal.

Canterbury leapfrogged Bay of Plenty into the playoffs with a 40-28 victory in Christchurch yesterday, locking up the final two National Provincial Championship spots.

The hosts enjoyed supremacy in possession, field position, and at the set-piece, but led only 24-21 at the break and let the Steamers stay in touch until the final minutes.

The second was much more restrained and unfortunately for Bay of Plenty, after Lucas Cashmore had given them an early lead, it was Canterbury in control.

Naholo’s second put the hosts in front for good and Fihaki completed an impressive match with a 55-metre penalty.

Canterbury will now head north to tackle Waikato in next weekend’s semifinals.

Meanwhile, in another match, Tasman survived a serious scare to see off Wellington, walking away with a 34-22 win.