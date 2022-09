[Source: Getty Images]

Timoci Tavatavanawai and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta’s Tasman defeated Kini Naholo and Pit Gus Sowakula’s Taranaki in the NPC.

Tasman injected life into their season with the bonus point 38-27 win.

Naholo scored a try for Taranaki but it wasn’t enough as their season is now on life support.

In other matches, Canterbury thrashed Northland 46-17 and Wellington beat Otago 32-26.