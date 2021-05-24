Home

Rugby

Naholo impresses in Taranaki’s win

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 16, 2021 3:39 pm
KINI NAHOLO [SOURCE: MICHAEL BRADLEY/GETTY IMAGES]

Crusaders bound Kini Naholo continued his dominant form in the National Provincial Championship.

Naholo scored a try in Taranaki’s 33-26 win over Mosese Dawai and Rupeni Tamani’s Waikato.

Behind by 12 points in the first 13 minutes, Ra lad Dawai narrowed the score-line to seven with a try in the 15th minute.

Thanks to inter-passing between Waikato’s second-rowers, James Tucker ran away with their second try.

Some powerful display by Naholo and Chiefs player Pita Gus Sowakula, gave Taranaki the advantage seeing Stephen Perofeta nail his fifth successful penalty.

Taranaki led 15-12 at halftime.

The Bulls savored the many opportunities they got in the second half with Perofeta and Naholo combining well, setting up a try from a back-flicked pass for Daniel Waite to finish.

A penalty shot and long pass gone wrong rubbed salt on Waikato’s wound when Naholo intercepted the ball racing 70 meters untouched.

