Rugby

Naholo excited about new opportunity

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 22, 2021 4:40 pm

Former All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo is excited to be back in the New Zealand rugby scene after a tough stint in the United Kingdom.

Naholo was confirmed yesterday to be part of Canterbury’s National Provincial Championship squad.

He played eight years for Taranaki before he joining London Irish at the end of 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

TVNZ reports that Naholo feared no one would want to sign him due to his troublesome right knee and decided to come home to extend his career.

The Nadroumai villager had surgery on his troublesome knee last year and while it fixed his issues, he added it may have taken some speed out of his game.

Naholo will team up with Manasa Mataele and Chay Fihaki for Canterbury in the NPC.

Canterbury takes on Auckland in its first NPC match at Eden Park on the 8th of August.

