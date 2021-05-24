Home

Rugby

Naholo and Sowakula help Taranaki win NPC Championship title

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 20, 2021 4:09 pm
Pita Gus Sowakula shows his skills, offloading the ball during Taranaki's win over Otago.[Source:stuff.co.nz]

Fiji-born Kini Naholo helped Taranaki to a 32-19 win to claim the championship title in New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship final.

Naholo dove on the loose ball for a score in the 43rd minute to add to Taranaki’s bag of tries.

Kini Naholo scored a try for Taranaki.[Source:stuff.co.nz]

There were plenty of standouts for Taranaki, with Fiji-born Pita Gus Sowakula setting the tone early, while Tom Florence, Jared Proffit and Ricky Riccitelli were others in the pack who impressed.

It was only a couple of tries from nothing that kept Otago in the game including a try from Vilimoni Koroi as Taranaki put one hand on the trophy early in the second half.

The premiership final between Waikato and Tasman will be held at 6.05pm today.

 

 

