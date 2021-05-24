Rugby
Naholo and Sowakula help Taranaki win NPC Championship title
November 20, 2021 4:09 pm
Pita Gus Sowakula shows his skills, offloading the ball during Taranaki's win over Otago.[Source:stuff.co.nz]
Fiji-born Kini Naholo helped Taranaki to a 32-19 win to claim the championship title in New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship final.
Naholo dove on the loose ball for a score in the 43rd minute to add to Taranaki’s bag of tries.
Kini Naholo scored a try for Taranaki.[Source:stuff.co.nz]
Article continues after advertisement
There were plenty of standouts for Taranaki, with Fiji-born Pita Gus Sowakula setting the tone early, while Tom Florence, Jared Proffit and Ricky Riccitelli were others in the pack who impressed.
It was only a couple of tries from nothing that kept Otago in the game including a try from Vilimoni Koroi as Taranaki put one hand on the trophy early in the second half.
The premiership final between Waikato and Tasman will be held at 6.05pm today.
Advertisement