Nagusa brings a wealth of experience: Raiwalui

Fiji Rugby Union General Manager High Performance, Simon Raiwalui says a player like Nemani Nagusa is selected on merit.

Nagusa was one of the first five contracted Fijian Drua players for the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Some may think that Nagusa’s time is up, but Raiwalui doesn’t agree as the former Fiji 7s and Flying Fijians loose forward still has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

“A guy like Nemani Nagusa brings a wealth of experience playing at the top level, he’s played in the Premiership in England, and he’s played in Europe for a number of years he comes back and he’s played on the HSBC series, besides his rugby qualities as a player which are huge he bring a leadership and he brings that experience our group is going to need”.

Raiwalui adds since they have a young side, Nagusa’s leadership qualities will be needed.

The Drua will assemble in the country in November before going to Australia for two warm up games against Super Rugby sides.