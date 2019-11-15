Nagusa believes Tailevu can get better

There’s enough time for the Tailevu rugby side to turn things around in the Skipper Cup competition.

Following their 6-16 loss to Naitasiri over the weekend, Tailevu Assistant Coach and former Flying Fijians speedster Timoci Nagusa says they can improve their performance and also their position on the competition standings.

The first round of seven games will be completed this weekend before we move to the next round of seven matches.

Tailevu is on seventh place on the Skipper Cup table with seven points from four losses, one win and a draw.

Nagusa says they can improve their performance.

‘As we train every day there’s a lot of work on for Tailevu a lot of areas we need to brush on but thankfully Skipper Cup there’s another round coming so we need to work on our weaknesses’.

Tailevu will host Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori while Lautoka hosts Nadroga at Churchill Park on Saturday at 3pm.

In other games, Yasawa will take on Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park and Suva will meet Namosi at the ANZ Stadium.