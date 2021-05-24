Nagusa admits to disappointing loss

Fijian Drua skipper, Nemani Nagusa says it was a disappointing loss for the side, but also a learning curve as they move forward into the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Drua went down to New South Wales Warratahs 40-10 in its first Super Rugby debut at CommBank Stadium last night.

Nagusa says the Tahs proved to be the better side and put the Drua players to the test.

He says the Drua missed out on a lot of opportunities that the Warratahs had capitalized on which was a mistake they will improve on.

“It’s the first game for the Super Rugby competition so we now know what it’s like to play at this level, I think we just take on the learnings that we can from this game and move forward”.

Coach Mick Byrne says the first round has given the players a little experience of what they’re getting into.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face Brumbies next Saturday at 3.35pm at GIO Stadium in Canberra.

Meanwhile, in today’s Super Rugby matches, Chiefs face Highlanders at 3.35pm, Crusaders takes on the Hurricanes at 6.05pm and Reds tackles the Melbourne Rebels at 8.45pm.

Tomorrow Brumbies will face the Force at 3pm.