Nagasau ticks last box

Rusila Nagasau

Fijiana 7s captain Rusila Nagasau has finally completed her list of rugby goals.

Nagasau is one of the six 7s stars selected by the Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s coach Senirusi Seruvakula for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand next month.

The 35-year-old has represented Fiji in the World Sevens Series, Commonwealth Games, Olympic Games and World Cup 7s.

The only thing left was to make the first-ever Fijiana 15s World Cup team and she has accomplished this.

Nagasau says she was speechless when she saw her name in the 32-member squad.

“For me it’s always been a dream playing for Fiji. It’s an honor to be picked for the team and for me the World Cup is something that I’m always proud of, representing my country. It’s my passion to play rugby so I’m very happy.”

The Vanualevu native says this is special for her as she made the squad alongside her fellow sevens stars.

Nagasau and Raijeli Daveua will come off the bench in tomorrow’s Vodafone Fiji Rugby Woman’s Test Series against Canada.

Ana Maria Naimasi, Lavena Cavuru and Alowesi Nakoci are in the backline while Sesenieli Donu partners Raijeli Laqeretabua in the centres.

Tomorrow’s match starts at 6pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and you can also watch it live on FBC Sports.