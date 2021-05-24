Home

Rugby

Naduvalo stars as Fiji records first win

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 9, 2022 5:37 pm

Vuiviwa Naduvalo scored a double to help Fiji secure its first win in the 2022 Singapore 7s today.

The side escaped with a 26-19 win over France in a tough match.

France opened the account with a try just a minute into the whistle to lead 5-0 but Waisea Nacuqu replied with another converted try.

Article continues after advertisement

France had the final say before the half-time hooter with a try from Paullin Riva to close the scores at 12-7.

Fiji’s debutant Naduvalo scored the first try of the second spell with the help of an inside pass from Nacuqu.

France replied with another try but Fiji did not back down as Naduvalo went in for his second try of the match.

Joseva Talacolo sealed the final try for Fiji to get them back into the series with its first Singapore 7s win.

 

