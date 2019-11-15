Naduva is 13th player in Hamilton

Fiji 7s speedster Alasio Naduva has been named as the 13th player at the Hamilton 7s which kicks off tomorrow.

Naduva who has been a star in Hamilton for the last two years is in not in the final 12 member side named by Head Coach Gareth Baber today.

Baber has opted for a balance between the forwards and backs to tackle the strong opponents in the do or die pool games.

Baber says utility players Waisea Nacuqu, Livai Ikanikoda and Napolioni Ratu can play in several positions in the back-line, offering them flexibility in their approach to each opponent.

Meanwhile, Fijiana 7s coach Saiasi Fuli has also named his side with former captain Ana Maria Roqica named the 13th player.

Roqica missed the Dubai and Cape Town legs due to injury and will be ready to step in if needed in Hamilton.

The Fiji 7s kick off their campaign against Samoa at 12.47pm tomorrow and then meet Australia at 6.35pm.

They will play Argentina in their final pool match at 11.57am on Sunday.

The Fijiana will play against England at 9:58am tomorrow in their first match before taking on China at 3:36pm and their last pool match is against host New Zealand at 9:35am on Sunday.