Naduva back for Dubai and Cape Town 7s

[File Photo]

Fiji 7s speedster Alasio Naduva is back in the squad and will be heading with the team to the Dubai and Cape Town 7s tournaments.

Naduva forced his way into the extended squad with his experience and speed on the wing.

Gollings says it is always good to have experienced players back in the fold and Naduva has proven himself during training sessions which has secured him a spot in the team.

Article continues after advertisement

The Englishmen has retained his core players who have been competing at the top level since last year.

In forwards, Paula Nayacakalou has made the cut once again while Josevani Soro has missed selection for the next two tournaments.

Iowane Teba who is still recovering from an injury has been rested while Iowane Raturaciri has been included in the backs and is expected to add more firepower and assist players such as captain Wasiea Nacuqu and Filipo Bukayaro.

Fiji Airways Fijian 7s Squad:

Joseva Talacolo

Josua Vakurinabili

Jeremaia Matana

Tira Welagi

Paula Nayacakalou

Sevuloni Mocenacagi

Pilipo Bukayaro

Waisea Nacuqu

Filipe Sauturaga

Vuiviawa Naduvalo

Alasio Naduva

Manueli Maisamoa

Iowane Raturaciri