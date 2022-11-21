Naduva back for Dubai and Cape Town 7s

[File Photo]
Fiji 7s speedster Alasio Naduva is back in the squad and will be heading with the team to the Dubai and Cape Town 7s tournaments.
Naduva forced his way into the extended squad with his experience and speed on the wing.
Gollings says it is always good to have experienced players back in the fold and Naduva has proven himself during training sessions which has secured him a spot in the team.
The Englishmen has retained his core players who have been competing at the top level since last year.
In forwards, Paula Nayacakalou has made the cut once again while Josevani Soro has missed selection for the next two tournaments.
Iowane Teba who is still recovering from an injury has been rested while Iowane Raturaciri has been included in the backs and is expected to add more firepower and assist players such as captain Wasiea Nacuqu and Filipo Bukayaro.
Fiji Airways Fijian 7s Squad:
Joseva Talacolo
Josua Vakurinabili
Jeremaia Matana
Tira Welagi
Paula Nayacakalou
Sevuloni Mocenacagi
Pilipo Bukayaro
Waisea Nacuqu
Filipe Sauturaga
Vuiviawa Naduvalo
Alasio Naduva
Manueli Maisamoa
Iowane Raturaciri