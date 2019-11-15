Naduva and Derenalagi for Savusavu 7s

National sevens rep Alasio Naduva and Meli Derenalagi will be part of the Army Green side for the Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s next week.

The side received some timely assistance ahead of the tournament from Ram Sami & Sons (Fiji) Ltd.

Ram Sami Business Development Manager Abdul Shameer handed $2000 dollars cheque team manager and former Flying Fijians fly-half Elia Rokowailoa to assist the team’s preparations.

Covid-19 has taken everyone by surprise and Ram Sami & Sons (Fiji) Ltd is no exception, however as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility, they are continuing to help sports clubs and unions even when time is difficult for everyone.

The Savusavu 7s will kick off next Thursday at Ganilau Park in Savusavu.