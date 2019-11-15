Nadroga works on decision making

Decision making is something the Nadroga side is working on this week ahead of their Skipper Cup clash with Tailevu on Saturday.

Team Manager Semi Cabenalotu says making the right decision at crucial times was one of their downfall last week in the Farebrother challenge against Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Cabenalotu says on a few occasions last week they had to the opportunity to take a shot a goal and get three points but the decision makers on the field decided against it.

He says they are now focusing on Tailevu who convincingly defeated Lautoka last week.

Nadroga will host Tailevu at Lawaqa Park on Saturday at 3pm.

In other games, Suva meets Nadi, Lautoka hosts Yasawa at Churchill Park and Namosi play Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park.