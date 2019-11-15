Nadroga work on discipline before Naitasiri clash

The Nadroga rugby side had a close call in last week’s Skipper clash after edging Tailevu 23-18.

After bagging its sixth win in the competition, the Stallions know there is still a lot of work to be done before they take on Naitasiri this week.

Ill-discipline cost the Stallions the game against Tailevu after Sakiusa Gavidi and Timoci Sauvoli copped a yellow card each.

Nadroga Manager Pita Kadralevu says there is still room for improvement before their next clash against Naitasiri.

“We have achieved what we came to do and was able to get the win. We would like to commend the new players who just recently joined the team for stepping up during the game. But we know there is still a lot of area to work before we take on Naitasiri next week.”

Nadroga will take on Naitasiri while Suva meet Tailevu in the next round of the Skipper Cup.