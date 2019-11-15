Home

Rugby

Nadroga women registers first win in Skipper Cup

August 1, 2020 12:42 pm
The Nadroga women’s side has recorded their first win in the Skipper Cup competition.

This is after they held off a brave late fightback by Namosi with a close 20-17 win.

This is after they held off a brave late fightback by Namosi with a close 20-17 win.

Nadroga fullback Reapi Uluinasau scored a hat-trick for the side while Vika Bavui added another.

Namosi who has yet to register a win following their loss to Tailevu last week scored their first try through winger Salote Matakibau.

The Namosi side was trailing 5-20 with less than 10 minutes to go before their number eight Vudiniabola scored two successive tries.

Meanwhile, there’s some good news for Fijian rugby fans in overseas as you can watch the Skipper Cup and Farebrother challenge match between Nadroga and Namosi today for free.

If you’re living outside of Fiji, you can watch the match on the FBC Sports Channel via the Walesi App which is available on Android and IOS.

The FBC Sports channel will be unblocked on the app for viewers outside of Fiji.

The main match between Namosi and Nadroga will kick off at 3:30pm and the radio commentary will air on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

In other Skipper Cup games today, Suva takes on Yasawa at the ANZ Stadium, Tailevu meets Lautoka at Churchill Park while Naitasiri faces Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori.

