Baby Stallions to face Namosi in U-19 Skipper Cup final

Nadroga overcame a late Suva comeback to cement their place in the Skipper Cup Under-19 final next week.

The Stallions held on to their lead to defeat the Capital side 33-29 in their semi-final clash at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Nadroga took a smashing 28-12 lead at halftime with tries to Viliame Naikausa, Sevuloni Lutu and Sakiusa Vosayaco.

The three tries were successfully converted by scrum-half Simeli Karacia.

The side furthered their lead through Lutu who scored minutes into the second half.

Two late tries by the Capital side minutes before fulltime brought the scoreline to 29-33.

Suva continued to press hard, camping in their opponent’s own half but the Stallions desperate solid defense denied them any chance to cross the tryline.

Meanwhile, in the second semi-final, Namosi defeated Nadi 16-13 via a penalty in extra time at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Nadroga will face Namosi in the final next week.