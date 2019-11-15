Nadroga triumphs over Nadi in Skipper clash

It wasn’t the result Jack’s Nadi had anticipated coming into the match against Nadroga looking to set a positive platform for the Farebrother challenge next Saturday.

The side pulled through a thrilling first-half performance but wasn’t enough to get the win as the Stallions staged a gallant fightback to steal the 17-12 victory at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Both teams had a strong start with Nadroga taking a 3-0 lead 21 minutes into the match.

The Stallions worked their game plan well with short passes and support play but the Nadi defense stood its ground.

A counter-attack by the Jetsetters created an overlap seeing winger Aminio Naseyara sprint over for their first try in the 35th minute.

The try was converted by former national 7s rep Vatemo Ravouvou for a 7-3 lead.

With the cheer of the crowd behind them, Nadi once again executed a brilliant try through Viliesa Driu right on the halftime mark for a 12-3 lead at the break.

Tactical play by Nadroga in the second half saw them camping near Nadi’s try-line, opting for scrums, five meters out.

This paid off as Nadi’s Ron Katonivere was shown a yellow card for foul play giving an opportunity for the Stallions to dive over for their first try at the overlapping corner through Beniamini Kalounidau.

The try was successfully converted by Waqatabu closing the gap at 12-10.

Nadi further faced a blow four minutes after as Ravouvou was sent out for 10 minutes due to foul play.

Nadroga capitalized on the extra man seeing a try to Ulaiasi Lawavou 24 minutes into the second spell.

A successful conversion by Waqatabu took the scoreline to 17-12.

With 13 minutes left on the clock, Nadi pressed hard limiting play in Nadroga’s own half.

But the hosts held on with desperation to claim the victory.

Nadroga Manager Semi Cabenalotu says they had to play catchup rugby in the second half but it paid off.

“We lost concentration in the first half but we came back in the second half and congratulation to the boys for the great effort.”

Nadroga will face Yasawa next week while Nadi will challenge Namosi for the Farebrother Sullivan Trophy.

Meanwhile, in the Women’s division, Nadroga defeated Nadi 26-15 and in the U19 grade, the hosts beat Nadi 33-11.

In another Skipper Cup match held today, Namosi beat Lautoka 16-20.