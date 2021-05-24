Nadroga triumphant at home

Nadroga is back to winning ways after edging Northland 21-18 in round five of the Skipper Cup in Sigatoka’s Lawaqa Park today.

Northland enjoyed an early 6-nil lead through the boots of full-back Apenisa Deve.

The first penalty was awarded when an offside Nadroga player opted to play a knocked-on ball.

Deve didn’t miss as he slotted the ball between the sticks.

Nadroga was too careless in their attack seeing Naiqama Salakibau penalized for illegally coming in at the side of the ruck.

The Northland fullback again hit the mark for the Isake Katonibau coached side to lead 6-0.

After a number of phases and attempts to clean up handling errors, Nadroga finally answered back when loosehead prop Simione Bulai budged past Northland’s flanker Talatala Tokaibai.

The hosts led 7-6 at halftime.

The Stallions were on the scoreboard again when winger Taniela Rakuro pounced on a loose ball, showcased a bit of kicking skills before eventually picking up the ball to score.

Northland answered back after having possession for more than 10 minutes.

Immanuel Naciva wowed his physicality, bulldozing over to score Northland’s first try right beside the post.

The try reduced the deficit to three as Nadroga hung on to a 14-11 lead.

It wasn’t long until the Stallions answered back through the experienced and former Drua Eremasi Radrodro.

With two minutes left to play, Northland found their luck at the left sideline with Josateki Seru dodging a tackle before offloading to Saint George Talei who ran over for a try.

Northland blew their chance of winning when they gave away possession in the dying minute as the Stallions kicked the ball out.