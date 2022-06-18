Nadroga too strong for Naitasiri

Nadroga has beaten Naitasiri 30-22 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka this afternoon.

The Stallions is the second team to have defeated Naitasiri this season, and the first was Nadi.

Nadroga led 19-10 at the break, with tries from Ratu Naisa Navuma, Taniela Rakuro, and Josaia Cokaibusa.

Naitasiri’s defense was exposed in the first few minutes of play, giving way to Nadroga’s Navuma to cross over for a try.

It was not long before Nadroga was camped again in the Naitasiri territory.

The shift of the ball from Jack Volavola to Rakuro, saw the nippy winger crossing over for their second try.

Naitasiri replied with a try Asiveli Rokoua, and a penalty to Kini Douglas put them back into the game.

Nadroga began to charge again on Highlanders defence, but some smart play from Naitasiri’s Peni Tubuna, saw the visitors win a penalty.

Things seem to be going in the direction of Naitasiri, but the lineout throw from captain Jone Naqiri saw Nadroga regain possession of the ball.

Nadroga forward Josaia Cokaibusa hammered through the Naitasiri to dive over the white line put them into a 19-10 lead at the break.

Micheal Silivale, who was denied a try just minutes into the secondhalf, got his chance to get over the tryline, after some quick play from Taitusi Lulusinu.

The Naitasiri forwards were at work again, testing the Nadroga defense.

Inoke Ravuiwasa got on the scoreboard first, before Tomasi Naduki crossed over for another try conversion from Etonia Rokotuisawa, Naitasiri trailed 22-27.

Nadroga played with discipline and were inturn awarded a penalty.

Volavola was able to slot in another three points to end the game at 30-22.