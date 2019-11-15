Nadroga told to stick to the basics

The Nadroga rugby side has been reminded to stick to the basics.

Former Flying Fijian and Nadroga prop Setefano Somoca says that’s one of the reasons they defeated Yasawa in their Skipper Cup clash on Saturday.

Somoca says the 8-15 loss to Namosi and the narrow 9-6 loss to Naitasiri was a wake-up call for the Stallions.

“The message from the start of the game was to play simple. No fancy stuff, just play simple and do the basics right and that will keep on adding the points to the scoreboard.”

Nadroga is currently leading the Skipper Cup standings after round six with 21 points from four wins and two losses.

Nadroga will travel to Churchill Park this weekend, where they will face hosts Lautoka.

In other games, Yasawa will take on Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park, Tailevu to host Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park and Suva to meet Namosi at the ANZ Stadium.