Nadroga to play Southland Invitational XV tomorrow

The Nadroga rugby side will meet the Southland Invitational 15s tomorrow night.

The side arrived in New Zealand last night and were welcomed by Fijians in Invercargill.

Southland Stags coach Dale MacLeod described the Stallions as the Crusaders of Fijian rugby.

The Southland Invitational 15 is made up of players pushing for a spot in the Stags 2020 Mitre Cup squad as well as 15 Rugby Southland academy players.

Nadroga will play Southland Invitational XV at 7pm tomorrow at Fred Booth Park in Waimumu.