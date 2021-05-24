Nadroga to challenge Farebrother this week

Former champions Nadroga will challenge the coveted Inkk Fiji Farebrother trophy on Saturday at Naluwai ground in Naitasiri.

Currently, holders Naitasiri held off Namosi 20-5 in the first challenge match and Skipper Cup clash on the weekend.

Nadroga who defeated Tailevu 29-14 under a new coaching team now has a chance to restore the lost glory.

New Nadroga coach and former Fiji 7s captain Etonia Naba says they’re ready to travel to Naluwai.

‘Naluwai is the same as Lawaqa or any other places it’s just the mentality of the boys we have to concentrate on in order to participate and give their very best in the game to come’.

Last week eight players made their debut for the Stallions at Lawaqa Park.

Looking at other games this week, Namosi hosts Rewa, Suva takes on Tailevu, Nadi meets Northland and Namosi faces Rewa.