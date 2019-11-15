Nadroga thrashes Tailevu in Skipper Cup

The Nadroga rugby side has made a gallant fightback to its Skipper campaign beating Tailevu 33- 3.

Nadroga with the services of seasonal campaigners like Ulaiasi Lawavou, Jone Navori, Apisalome Waqatabu and Emosi Vucago rattled the Tailevu side.

They dominated the first half with Apimeleki Nadeba scoring the Stallions first try seven minutes into the first half to give the visitors a 5-0 lead.

Former national 7s rep Emosi Vucago increased Nadroga’s lead 12-0 with a try in the 30th minute and a conversion from Waqatabu.

A penalty try just minutes before the half time mark giving Nadroga a considerable 19-nil lead.

It was the same tune in the second half as the Stallions came out firing with two consecutive tries from Ulaiasi Lawavou and Apete Salawaqa to give them a 33-0 lead.

A penalty to Tailevu in the last minutes of play gave Semi Kuruvoli a chance at goal to give the hosts a three-pointer.

Despite coming to the match with their loss to Namosi last week, the Rupeni Nasiga captained side never disappoint and walked away with a 33-3 win.