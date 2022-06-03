Nadroga thrash Namosi

Four unanswered tries by Nadroga in the first half, saw them thrash Namosi 29-3 in their Skipper Cup match in Prince Charles Park today.

The stallions were too good for Namosi as they ran riot in the first half.

Nadroga led 26-nil in the first spell as they shut Namosi out.

In the second half, Namosi was a bit of a different side, as they managed to contain Nadro.

However, they could not convert any chance into tries, as silly mistakes proved too costly for them.

Nadroga managed to increase their lead again with a penalty, while Namosi was only able to crack three points.