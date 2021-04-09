Home

Nadroga skipper worried about communication

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 13, 2021 12:37 pm
Nadroga rugby players celebrate after scoring one of the tries against Suva

Communication is something Nadroga lacked against Suva in their Skipper Cup round one clash last weekend.

Even though Nadroga won 25-17, Captain Manueli Ratuniyarawa says they didn’t quite execute its game plan, however, it’s understandable because there’re some new players.

Ratuniyarawa says the new players didn’t disappoint against the Skipper Cup champions but they have to be better this weekend.

Nadroga will face Namosi at Thompson Park in Navua on Saturday.

In other games, Suva battles Rewa at Burebasaga ground, Naitasiri takes on Nadi in the Farebrother challenge at Prince Charles Park and Northland battles Tailevu at the Nakelo District School ground.

