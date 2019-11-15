Nadroga sets focus on Skipper Cup

Nadroga Rugby Union have not deviated from goal of winning the Skipper Cup after losing to Suva for the past two years.

The tournament that was scheduled to begin on March 28 has been deferred to a later date due to the current crises.

Nadroga Rugby Union Logistic Officer Viliame Uluinaceva says players have been working on their individual training during this lockdown.

“Like every other union in Fiji including the Fiji team, they have individual programs, individual diet programs to follow even though they are not able to train as a squad. But they do their own individuality during this lockdown”

Nadroga won the Skipper Cup in 2017, but lost to Suva in the 2018 and 2019 finals.