Nadroga sets focus on rematch with Suva

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
September 7, 2020 12:38 pm

The BLK Nadroga side has now set its focus on the rematch with Suva in round seven of the Skipper Cup competition.

Nadroga edged Lautoka 10-8 in their match over the weekend.

Captain Apisalome Waqatabu says the Stallions know Suva will be out for blood after thrashing Namosi 37-12.

Article continues after advertisement

“Suva is a champion team as well and you know when Nadroga takes on Suva it’s a big game we know what Suva is also capable of, they got big forwards and big names as well.”

Waqatabu says the match against Lautoka was a good one as it has made them re-look at certain aspects of the game.

He says the team knows how important it will be to get a win against Suva.

Nadroga meets Suva this Saturday.

