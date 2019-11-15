Rugby
Nadroga sets focus on rematch with Suva
September 7, 2020 12:38 pm
The BLK Nadroga side has now set its focus on the rematch with Suva in round seven of the Skipper Cup competition.
Nadroga edged Lautoka 10-8 in their match over the weekend.
Captain Apisalome Waqatabu says the Stallions know Suva will be out for blood after thrashing Namosi 37-12.
“Suva is a champion team as well and you know when Nadroga takes on Suva it’s a big game we know what Suva is also capable of, they got big forwards and big names as well.”
Waqatabu says the match against Lautoka was a good one as it has made them re-look at certain aspects of the game.
He says the team knows how important it will be to get a win against Suva.
Nadroga meets Suva this Saturday.