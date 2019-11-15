Nadroga sets focus on rematch with Suva

The BLK Nadroga side has now set its focus on the rematch with Suva in round seven of the Skipper Cup competition.

Nadroga edged Lautoka 10-8 in their match over the weekend.

Captain Apisalome Waqatabu says the Stallions know Suva will be out for blood after thrashing Namosi 37-12.

“Suva is a champion team as well and you know when Nadroga takes on Suva it’s a big game we know what Suva is also capable of, they got big forwards and big names as well.”

Waqatabu says the match against Lautoka was a good one as it has made them re-look at certain aspects of the game.

He says the team knows how important it will be to get a win against Suva.

Nadroga meets Suva this Saturday.