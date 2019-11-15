Nadroga Rugby Union lends a helping hand

The Nadroga Rugby Union has set a benchmark for other unions across the country by giving back to people who are affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

The Union as part of the Vodafone Hakwa Foundation relief will be assisting the people of Vatulele who were affected by the devastation last month.

Union Logistic officer Viliame Uluinaceva is calling on other club to be a part of this initiative.

“It depends on the NGO’s and the donations that comes in. The Hakwa Foundation is only here to lead the way, but it depends on those other NGOs to come in and donate.”

Assisted by present and former Nadroga reps in the defence forces, the Nadroga team will not only provide clothing and groceries but help the villagers rebuild their homes.

Also part of the initiative is Fiji Airways National Men’s 7s rep Apenisa Cakaubalavu who is the Hakwa Foundation Ambassador.

Cakabalavu has thrown his support behind this saying he is passionate about it.