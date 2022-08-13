Nadroga retains Farebrother Trophy

INKK Farebrother challenge Nadroga vs Yasawa

Nadroga outshined Yasawa 17-0 in a strong and entertaining last INKK Farebrother challenge at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka this afternoon.

Yasawa started off well, making a few attempts to the scoreline but was fend off by the formidable Nadroga side.

Nadroga’s right-flanker Joji Kunavula registered the first point for Nadroga after scoring a converted try in the first 24th minute of play.

Kunavula scored another uncoverted try a few minutes later, extending the lead for Nadroga.

The Yasawa team regrouped and made several attempts to score a try at least two minutes to half time, but proved futile.

Nadroga led 12-0 at the breather.

The host without disappointing their fans managed to score through Semiti Kausau within the first seven minutes of the second half.

The unconverted try extended Nadroga’s lead to 17-0 and enabled the side to retain the Farebrother trophy as this provincial rugby season comes to an end.

Nadroga dominated every scrum and their strong defence somehow cost the game for the Yasawa side.

Meanwhile, a moment of silence was also observed before the match to remember the late Monika Koroidrekelevu, the Under 19 Nadroga woman rugby player who passed away last Sunday.

Action of the INKK Farebrother challenge Nadroga vs Yasawa