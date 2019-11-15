Nadroga prefers underdog tag

The Nadroga rugby side believes Suva will not be the same team they beat during the first round of the Skipper Cup.

Captain Ulaiyasi Lawavou says the capital city side are the team to beat as they thrashed Farebrother title holders Namosi last weekend.

“Some national reps in the team 15s and 7s so we know what they will bring this Saturday and the big advantage for them is that they are playing on their home ground so there will be more supporters for them this weekend in Suva.”

Article continues after advertisement

Lawavou says Suva are the favorites this weekend as their performance has been good.

He says they will try their best and hope they come out on top.

Suva hosts Nadroga at the ANZ Stadium on tomorrow at 3.30pm and the match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports.

In other Skipper Cup match this weekend Lautoka will host Naitasiri at Churchill Park at 3pm tomorrow and Tailevu takes on Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park at the same time.