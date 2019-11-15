Nadroga praises Lautoka side

The BLK Nadroga captain Ulaiasi Lawavou has applauded the Lautoka side after edging them 10-8 in their pulsating Skipper Cup match at Churchill Park yesterday.

A penalty by Apisalome Waqatabu on the stroke of full-time broke the hearts of home fans as the Maroons led throughout the game.

Lawavou says it was a tough match and they also credit the Lautoka pack.

“The boys gave their best, they kept fighting until the end and to get the penalty was a big advantage for us and thank the boys for the hard work.”

However, Lautoka Manager Joseph Sikuri says it was an unfortunate result for the side but there were many positives for them.

“It goes back to our decision making at the last quarter but that does not portray a bad sign as we are still in the race.”

Lautoka scored through Viliame Tivau and a penalty was kicked by Peniasi Vuniyayawa while Nadroga’s try scorer was Mesake Tuinamena.