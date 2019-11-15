Nadroga on track for Premier Division

Nadroga Football Club’s aim to progress to the Vodafone Premier League is on track with a 2-nil win over Tailevu yesterday in the Vodafone Senior League competition.

The goals were scored by former national rep Osea Vakatalesau and Paula Buke.

The side has had a good track record with five matches they’ve won four and a draw in one.

Nadroga President Mohammed Ali says they have been preparing well for this season.

“Nadroga has prepared really well for the past few weeks and we were rewarded with a win. And definitely we are taking one game at a time. Going into the premier division is still far ahead but we are preparing really hard.”

Nadroga will host Tailevu North at Lawaqa Park on August 29th.