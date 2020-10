Nadroga names a strong line-up for Naitasiri clash

Nadroga will be fielding a much versatile line-up in the Skipper clash against Naitasiri tomorrow at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Jasa Veremalua returns to the lock postion with a much experienced forward pack with the likes Timoci Sauvoli, Meli Naiori, Setefano Somoca, Jasa Veremalua, Josaia Cokaibusa, Jone Navori, Naqama Salakabuli and Eremasi Radrodro.

The Stallions has a robust backline that includes Joseva Kuricuva, Peni Kadralevu, Beniamino Kalounidau, Sakiusa Gavidi, Lisala Hugavou, Panapasa Qeruqeru and Apisalome Waqatabu.

Naitasiri hosts Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm on Saturday.

In other Skipper Cup matches on Saturday, Nadi meets Lautoka at Prince Charles Park while Namosi will host Yasawa at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Saturday at 3pm for the Farebrother Sullivan Trophy challenge.

You can watch the Naitaisiri/Nadroga clash LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and Namosi/Yasawa Farebrother challenge on FBC Sports.

The Suva/Tailevu match will kick-off at 6pm tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Meanwhile in the Vodafone Vanua Cup, Ba meets Tavua at 1pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka while Nanukuloa will play Serua at 3pm at the same venue.

In other quarterfinals, Northland plays Macuata at 1pm on Friday followed by Rewa and Ovalau at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm.

Nadroga team:

1. Timoci Sauvoli

2. Meli Naiori

3. Setefano Somoca

4. Jasa Veremalua

5. Josaia Cokaibusa

6. Jone Navori

7. Naqama Salakabuli

8. Eremasi Radrodro

9. Joseva Kuricuva

10. Peni Kadralevu

11. Beniamino Kalounidau

12. Sakiusa Gavidi

13. Lisala Hugavou

14. Panapasa Qeruqeru

15. Apisalome Waqatabu

Reserves:

16. Josese Gavidi

17. Jone Koroi

18. Taniela Vatunicoko

19. Samisoni Navatu

20. Jioji Kunavalu

21. Suluka Tunuka

22. Sireli Naoba

23. Jone Naqalia