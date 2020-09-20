Nadroga makes nine changes for Suva clash

The Nadroga side has made 9 changes to their starting line for their clash with Suva tomorrow.

Some players that will start for the stallions include former Fiji 7s captain Emosi Vucago, Rupeni Nasiga, Manueli Ratuniyarawa and Jonetani Ralulu.

Co-captain Ulaiyasi Lawavou says they will need to minimize as much mistakes as possible against the defending champions.

“We’ve learnt from our mistakes last week and we can’t make the same mistakes against Suva because they are good in the forwards and breakdown as well so we need to work hard to match Suva.”

The Stallions have also tagged themselves as the underdogs saying that the defending champions are the favorites as they have been consistent.

Suva hosts Nadroga at the ANZ Stadium on tomorrow at 3.30pm and the match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports.

In other Skipper Cup match this weekend Lautoka will host Naitasiri at Churchill Park at 3pm tomorrow, Nadi meet Yasawa at Prince Charles Park and Tailevu takes on Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park at the same time.

The Nadroga rugby team list:

1. Timoci Sauvoli

2. Meli Neori

3. Setafano Samoca

4. Manueli Ratuniyarawa

5. Rupeni Nasiga

6. Jone Navori

7. Rusiate Nasove

8. Ulaiasi Lawavou

9. Emosi Vucago

10. Jonetani Ralulu

11. Napolioni Nalaga

12. Sakiusa Nakalevu

13. Mesake Tuinamena

14. Apimeleki Nadeba

15. Apisalome Waqatabu

Reserves

16. Mosese Gavidi

17. Apete Salawaqavuka

18. Taniela Vatunicoko

19. Sailosi Dawai

20. Timoci Davu

21. Taitusi Lulisinu

22. Jiuta Lutumailagi

23. Sakiusa Gavidi