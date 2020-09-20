Rugby
Nadroga makes nine changes for Suva clash
September 11, 2020 12:51 pm
The Nadroga side has made 9 changes to their starting line for their clash with Suva tomorrow.
Some players that will start for the stallions include former Fiji 7s captain Emosi Vucago, Rupeni Nasiga, Manueli Ratuniyarawa and Jonetani Ralulu.
Co-captain Ulaiyasi Lawavou says they will need to minimize as much mistakes as possible against the defending champions.
“We’ve learnt from our mistakes last week and we can’t make the same mistakes against Suva because they are good in the forwards and breakdown as well so we need to work hard to match Suva.”
The Stallions have also tagged themselves as the underdogs saying that the defending champions are the favorites as they have been consistent.
Suva hosts Nadroga at the ANZ Stadium on tomorrow at 3.30pm and the match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports.
In other Skipper Cup match this weekend Lautoka will host Naitasiri at Churchill Park at 3pm tomorrow, Nadi meet Yasawa at Prince Charles Park and Tailevu takes on Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park at the same time.
The Nadroga rugby team list:
1. Timoci Sauvoli
2. Meli Neori
3. Setafano Samoca
4. Manueli Ratuniyarawa
5. Rupeni Nasiga
6. Jone Navori
7. Rusiate Nasove
8. Ulaiasi Lawavou
9. Emosi Vucago
10. Jonetani Ralulu
11. Napolioni Nalaga
12. Sakiusa Nakalevu
13. Mesake Tuinamena
14. Apimeleki Nadeba
15. Apisalome Waqatabu
Reserves
16. Mosese Gavidi
17. Apete Salawaqavuka
18. Taniela Vatunicoko
19. Sailosi Dawai
20. Timoci Davu
21. Taitusi Lulisinu
22. Jiuta Lutumailagi
23. Sakiusa Gavidi