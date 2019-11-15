Nadroga lifts preparation for Lautoka clash

Nadroga has lifted its preparation heading into round seven of the Skipper Cup competition this week against Lautoka.

The Stallions are aware of how the Maroons have become a much improved team from when the season started.

Nadroga Manager, Semi Cabenalotu, says Lautoka’s strong forwards are something that his team will need to counter come game day.

“To improve our set piece, scrums, lineouts and our defense and our way of play to suit the new and improved Lautoka team.”

Lautoka hosts Nadroga at Churchill Park on Saturday at 3pm.

In other round seven games, Tailevu plays Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori while Naitasiri battles Yasawa at Nadovu Park in Lautoka on Saturday at 3pm.

Suva meets Namosi at the ANZ Stadium at 2pm and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.