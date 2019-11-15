Home

Nadroga is Skipper Cup Under-19 champion

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 14, 2020 5:51 pm

Nadroga has won the Skipper Cup Under-19 title.

This is after the side defeated Namosi 14-13 in the final at the ANZ Stadium.

Viliame Nakaiusa scored the first try for Nadroga which was converted by Simeli Karacia.

Article continues after advertisement

Namosi replied with a converted try to 2019 Marist Brothers High School Dean’s hooker Seremaia Komailevuka.

Former Queen Victoria School student Rusiate Vakatulutugone added two penalties before Nadroga openside flanker Sakiusa Vosayaco scored the winning try.

Meanwhile, in the women’s final Lautoka beat Naitasiri 10-7.

