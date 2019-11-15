Nadroga is next Farebrother trophy challenger

Former champions Nadroga will be the next Farebrother Sullivan trophy challenger after Namosi successfully defended their title against Lautoka yesterday.

The next Farebrother challenge match will be on the 19th of next month because Namosi will be playing away games against Nadi, Suva, Tailevu in the next three weeks before hosting Nadroga.

The Stallions lost the Farebrother trophy to Namosi at Lawaqa Park three weeks ago after going down 8-15.

Article continues after advertisement

Namosi defeated Lautoka 15-9 yesterday and team manager Emori Bolakoso says they are aware their next Farebrother opponent will be out for revenge.

‘Nadroga is a well-known team they are the holder for the Farebrother a very long team I think we’ll when we go we will do our preparation to suit the Nadroga team’.

Looking at other Skipper Cup results from round five, Nadroga defeated Nadi 29-13, Suva beat Naitasiri 15-6 and Tailevu drew 16-all with Yasawa.