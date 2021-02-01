Nadroga gears up for Suva

The Nadroga rugby side has stepped up in training as they prepare to take on Skipper Cup champions Suva on Saturday in the opening round at the ANZ Stadium.

Team Manager Semi Cabenalotu says knowing the caliber of the capital side, the players need to be on their utmost best.

Reflecting on last season’s performance, fitness was something the team lacked and this is the focus ahead of the new season.

Cabenalotu says the players will need to be both physically and mentally fit before meeting against the three in a row champions.

He says a win against Suva on Saturday will be a moral boost for the Stallions.

In other games, Nadi hosts Rewa at Prince Charles Park, Northland faces Naitasiri at Gatward Park in Korovou and Tailevu meets Namosi at Nakelo District School ground.