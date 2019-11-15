Nadroga focus on Farebrother challenge

Despite their 26-32 loss to Suva in the Skipper Cup yesterday, the Nadroga rugby team proved their class.

It was also a good wake up call for the side before challenging Namosi for the Farebrother Sullivan trophy next weekend.

Nadroga manager Manager Semi Cabenalotu says they will now have to go back and come back stronger against Namosi.

The Stallions trailed 22-nil at halftime against Suva but managed to convert four quick penalties and score two tries in the first 20 minutes of the second half.

the team regrouped during the break with the players reminded the battle was far from over.

“We made so many mistakes, loss of concentration in the first half but when we came back to the changing room, the message to the boys was that we still had another 40 minutes, we can do it.”

Nadroga earned a bonus point after losing within seven which means they now sit in second place on the Skipper Cup ladder with 26 points.

Suva on the other hand jumps into first place with 29 points and their captain James Brown says experience played a major role in the win.

‘I think we kind of fell off early in the second half I’m very thankful to the team we’ve got experienced players in the team that we’re able to control that second-half onslaught from Nadroga’.

Nadroga will take on Namosi next week in the Skipper Cup/ Farebrother Trophy challenge.

In other results yesterday, Naitasiri defeated Lautoka 25-18, Namosi edged Tailevu 21-15 and Nadi beat Yasawa 19-7.