Nadroga finds form

Nadroga has been rebuilding over the past two years, and the results are starting to show.

The formerly undefeated rugby powerhouse has lost its touch over the years.

Team manager, Sikeli Basiyalo says they’ve been working on this for a while and it’s finally paying off.

Article continues after advertisement

The eventual goal, according to Basiyalo, is to win the Skipper Cup and the Inkk Farebrother title.

“This is a young team, with the new boys we top our challenge every week. We told them this is Nadroga. You know Nadroga we plan to rebuild in a couple of years.”

Nadroga will challenge Nadi for the coveted trophy next week at Prince Charles Park.

However, Nadroga will take on Naitasiri this weekend in round 11 of the Skipper Cup.

In other games, Rewa hosts Namosi at Burebasaga ground, Nadi faces Northland at Gatward Park in Korovou and

Tailevu takes on Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.