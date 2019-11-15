Nadroga fail to execute game plan

Nadroga will take the loss against Naitasiri as a learning curb for the next round of the Skipper Cup competition.

Despite having the home ground advantage, the Stallions were edged by Naitasiri 9-6 at Lawaqa Park yesterday.

Nadroga Team Manager Savenaca Cabenalotu says the team failed to stick to the game plan, which is one of their main downfalls.

“The Naitasiri side really took us to the wire and we have learned a lot in terms of some of the areas that we will need to improve on before our next match. The team were not able to execute the game plan which led to us losing.”

Nadi will host Nadroga at Prince Charles Park and Suva take on Naitasiri at the ANZ Stadium next week.