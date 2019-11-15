Home

FIJIAN BUDGET
Rugby

Nadroga expecting a physical and fast pace game

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 22, 2020 7:27 am
The Nadroga Rugby team is expecting a physical and fast pace game against Suva during their doubleheader clash this Saturday.

The Nadroga Rugby team is expecting a physical and fast pace game against Suva during their doubleheader clash this Saturday.

Stallions prop Setefano Somoca says the loss to the Capital City during the Skipper Cup final last year is still fresh as they know the intensity the Suva team brings during every match.

“Suva is a hard team to beat and we have discussed it with the boys and we know the importance of this game, also Suva will be coming with a lot of big names.”

Article continues after advertisement

The former Flying Fijians prop says the side have been reminded of the crucial 5 points and also securing the Farebrother trophy.

Somoca adds like other teams, their preparation was also disrupted due to the coronavirus, however, the side has made use of the past few weeks as they aim for a good start to the local rugby season.

Nadroga battles Suva on Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.

The match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform starting with the women’s match at 11am between Suva and Nadroga.

